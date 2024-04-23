IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79.

