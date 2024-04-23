First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

