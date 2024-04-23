Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.67.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

