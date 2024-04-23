iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.17. 4,221,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.91. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

