Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $57.09 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $57,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 442,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. 2,421,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,162. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.