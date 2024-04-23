Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $206.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of JLL opened at $179.03 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

