JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

JCH stock opened at GBX 701.34 ($8.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £404.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52-week low of GBX 622.98 ($7.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 706.92 ($8.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.92. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Claverhouse

In related news, insider David Fletcher purchased 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of £498.76 ($616.06). 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

