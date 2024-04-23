Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (WIHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on May 17th

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WIHLY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
