JUNO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,464.14 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. JUNO has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $109,464.14 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

