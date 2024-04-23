Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,587,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 176,231 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 1,916,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

