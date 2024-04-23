Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,887. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton



Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

