Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,649 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.