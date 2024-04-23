Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,584. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

