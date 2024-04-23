Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.85.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $885.02. The company had a trading volume of 589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,068. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

