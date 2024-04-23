Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 2,117,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

