MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 331 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.