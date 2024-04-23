Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

