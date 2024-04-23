Monument Capital Management Sells 264 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

