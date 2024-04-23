CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after buying an additional 303,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,792,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in CSX by 19.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,785,000 after buying an additional 1,383,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

