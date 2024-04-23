F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 447.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

