PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $254.32 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $254.32 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,841,362 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 809,841,362 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.33674999 USD and is down -13.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,357,154.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

