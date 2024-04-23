PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 43.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 86.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 120,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

