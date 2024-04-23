Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.30. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 630,986 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.