WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Down to $28.11

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $27.28. WaFd shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 29,125 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 593,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

