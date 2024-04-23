Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

