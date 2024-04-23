Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
