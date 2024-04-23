Rithm Capital (RITM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

