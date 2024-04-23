Bankers (LON:BNKR) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.67 Per Share

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bankers Stock Up 1.0 %
BNKR stock opened at GBX 112.07 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,229.26 and a beta of 0.62. Bankers has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.40).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £11,100 ($13,710.47). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Bankers
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bankers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.