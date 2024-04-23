Rune Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Rune has a total market cap of $112,318.81 and $286,192.53 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00008564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.65589254 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $302,529.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

