Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 3.8 %

Netflix stock traded up $20.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $575.42. 2,898,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.58 and its 200-day moving average is $516.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

