RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,339 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.32. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

