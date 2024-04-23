Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $54,744,000. KGH Ltd bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $21,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Permian Resources by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after buying an additional 1,425,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

PR opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

