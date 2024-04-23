Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,430 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.24% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,257,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,787,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

