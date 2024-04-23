Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.9 %

SSYS stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 165.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

