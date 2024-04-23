Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $56.14 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $11.66 or 0.00017542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,813,974 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

