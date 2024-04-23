Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at $15.09 on Friday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

About Valhi

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

