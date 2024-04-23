Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0573 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $17,021.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.24 or 0.00764757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00127567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00184573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00107915 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,220,935 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

