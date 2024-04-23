Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.43. 137,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 652,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XMTR. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,243 shares of company stock worth $279,642. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xometry by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.