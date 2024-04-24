First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
First Bank Stock Performance
Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.17.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
