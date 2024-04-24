First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

