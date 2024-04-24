adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADDYY opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.71.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

