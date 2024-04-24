Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Arch Resources worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.