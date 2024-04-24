BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

TSE ZRE traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.18.

