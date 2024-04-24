Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $186.82

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.22.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

FFIV stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.00. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,701 shares of company stock worth $1,818,660 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

