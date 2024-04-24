Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $2,462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

