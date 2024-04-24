California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,346 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,877,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $133,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

