Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of TXN opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

