Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

