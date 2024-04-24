Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,342. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

