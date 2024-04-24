Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

