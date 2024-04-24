CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$78.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. In other news, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total value of C$1,721,482.83. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL.B opened at C$71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.31. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.